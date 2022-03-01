Hosting Blood Drive

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LONG ISLAND, is responding to the continued blood shortage by organizing a community blood drive with the NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER on MARCH 18th, 2022, from 10a to 4p at ALL-SPORTZ in MELVILLE. All five of the CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LONG ISLAND radio stations will participate in the event. People can register to donate at www.LIBloodDrive.com

GM DAVID BEVINS said, “At CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, we focus on the three Cs and point our attention to things that matter to our Community, to our colleagues and to our clients. This mission to collect hundreds of pints of blood at our LONG ISLAND GIVES: BLOOD DRIVE hits the mark on all levels. We have regular blood donors who work for us and plenty of healthcare systems who advertise us who need a healthy blood supply to support the needs of the community.”

Senior Executive Dir./NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER, ANDREA CEFARELLI said, "We are incredibly grateful for CONNOISSEUR MEDIA's partnership in our fight to replenish the blood supply with these life-saving donations. As the national blood crisis continues, we highly encourage those who are able and healthy to make a donation today."

