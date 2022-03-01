Facing Fine

The FCC has proposed a $20,000 fine against iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG-F (BIG 105.9)/FORT LAUDERDALE-MIAMI for barring a listener from entering a contest despite being eligible under the contest's written rules.

The incident involved the winner of a separate contest on the station, who won the "SOUTHWEST Flyaway FRIDAYS" contest on MARCH 1, 2019 and then tried to enter the "You Can't Win" contest on MAY 30, 2019, only to be told by a call screener that people who had won a station contest in the prior 90 days were ineligible. The written rules for the contest, however, specified that only those who had won within 30 days prior to the contest would be blocked from entering.

iHEART admitted in its response to the FCC that it had slipped up due to human error and had also taken the rules off the station's website at the end of the contest instead of the requisite 30 days from the end of the contest, but claimed that the entrant was barred anyway because the "You Can't Win" contest started on JANUARY 7th and the rule says that winners of other contests would be ineligible if the win was after 30 days prior to the start of the contest.

The Commission ruled that iHEART's application of its rules was inconsistent with the written rules, noting that the contestant won the other prize during, not before, the "You Can't Win" contest, and the rule specifically only bars those winning other prizes in the thirty days before, not during, the contest.

