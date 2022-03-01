MARCH 8th at 8p (ET)

iHEARTMEDIA and SEEHER are teaming up to celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY with the second annual iHEARTRADIO SEEHER HEAR HER: CELEBRATING WOMEN WHO MAKE MUSIC AND CULTURE. The special event will feature inspiring conversations with ALICIA KEYS, MAREN MORRIS, AVRIL LAVIGNE and more women in music and culture on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages on MARCH 8th at 8p (ET).

The streamed event will dive into the lives of these three leading female artists – from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations. The special will share how these artists are using their music platforms and social media presence to activate and encourage other women, and will explore the fact that, while their experiences may come from their lives in the music industry, the challenges they face are universal. The special will also feature footage and interviews with other top female artists.

To kick off the celebration, iHEARTMEDIA launched an eight-day countdown TODAY (3/01) to INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY across 600 iHEARTMEDIA broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHEARTRADIO’s biggest podcasts. The weeklong countdown will culminate on MARCH 8th, with “Women Take The Mic,” where iHEARTMEDIA’s most influential female personalities will host popular iHEARTMEDIA radio shows throughout the day, having conversations about equality, inclusion and inspiration and sharing steps everyone can take to help more women be heard. That evening, from 5-6p local times, iHEARTMEDIA's broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHEARTRADIO app.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP and CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN said, “More women need to feel seen, heard and represented in media, music and culture today – which is why we’re excited to partner with SEEHER on INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY and beyond to share the wins and celebrate what’s possible in order to inspire a generation of young women to follow their dreams. The show is all about seeing and hearing what it takes to succeed from the incredible women who are breaking the rules and breaking down the barriers in music and entertainment. It’s great entertainment, it's great storytelling and it’s a rallying cry for every aspiring singer, songwriter and performer to get started.”

SEEHER Pres. JEANNINE SHAO COLLINS added, “Music has the ability to inspire people, and that’s why SEEHER HEAR HER, a key initiative in the SEEHER movement, is striving to eliminate gender bias in the music industry and increase the percentage of women in front of and behind the mic. For a second year in a row, we are proud to partner with iHEARTRADIO and bring awareness to these issues with real scale on INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY, while also celebrating female trailblazers in the industry. This is an important step towards progress to ensuring the music world sees and hears her.”

« see more Net News