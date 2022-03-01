"Dollyverse" experience launching 3/18

Just ahead of the release of her original novel "Run, Rose, Run," with co-author JAMES PATTERSON and its companion music album, Country music icon DOLLY PARTON is partnering with FOX ENTERTAINMENT's BLOCKCHAIN CREATIVE LABS (BCL) to launch "DOLLYVERSE," an "audience-centric Web3 experience," at the SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST (SXSW) conference and festival this month in AUSTIN. DOLLYVERSE will also release official exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collectibles of the "Run, Rose, Run" album, and PARTON-inspired NFT artwork.

PARTON will make her first-ever appearance at SXSW with PATTERSON on FRIDAY, MARCH 18th at THE MOODY THEATER at AUSTIN CITY LIMITS live. The conversation will be moderated by actress CONNIE BRITTON, and available to stream for free on DOLLYVERSE. PARTON will also perform songs from the new album and some of her hits. KOVIC, CALLIE TWISSELMAN, ELECTRA MUSTAINE and THE BROTHERS MOORE will open for PARTON.

Attendees to PARTON's live performance will have access to a free NFT, and fans that stream the performance will receive tokens verifying participation.

“There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans," said PARTON. "And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different. I'd say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with JAMES PATTERSON by my side, definitely counts as new and different!”

“Yet again DOLLY is at the top of her craft,” said PARTON's longtime manager, DANNY NOZELL. “Her goal with new music has always been to use her gifts to connect with people. This partnership with BCL at SXSW, and the launch of DOLLYVERSE, provide her a totally new way to do that.”

“I am a huge DOLLY PARTON fan," said BCL CEO SCOTT GREENBERG. "Who isn’t? She is a national treasure, whose important contributions to the world transcend her incredible work as an entertainer. DOLLY is a true pioneer who brings the highest level of quality, heart and authenticity to everything she touches, which is why she’s the perfect person to introduce to the mainstream audience an easy-to-use Web3 experience that will live stream her SXSW event and provide them the opportunity [to] own and enjoy her music, not just a right to stream it, all designed to bring DOLLY even closer to her fans.”

"DOLLY PARTON's participation in SXSW 2022 fulfills one of our longtime goals, and we're absolutely ecstatic to have her involved in this year's event in such a unique way," said SXSW Chief Programming Officer HUGH FORREST. "Beyond her legendary status in the music industry, DOLLY embodies the SXSW spirit as she extends her unique brand of creativity across many verticals. Most importantly, DOLLY serves as an inspirational and unifying role model for millions of fans, spanning different ages, occupations and viewpoints from all over the world."





