New SiriusXMU Show

GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter and SADDEST FACTORY RECORDS label CEO, PHOEBE BRIDGERS and SIRIUSXM have announced the launch of SADDEST FACTORY RADIO with PHOEBE BRIDGERS, a monthly show available on SIRIUSXMU (Ch. 35). The show premieres THURSDAY, MARCH 3rd at 6p (ET) and will air the first THURSDAY of each month at 6p (ET/PT).

The show is set to fall in line with the label’s aesthetics and promises “outside-of-the-box thinking and audio trust falls.” Host PHOEBE BRIDGERS will guide listeners through artist-to-artist conversations and, of course, play her favorite songs. The show will also showcase SADDEST FACTORY RECORDS artists such as MUNA, CLAUD and more.

BRIDGERS, herself, has garnered four GRAMMY nominations for “Best New Artist,” “Best Alternative Album,” and “Best Rock Song” and “Best Rock Performance” for her single “Kyoto.”

BRIDGERS said, "In my personal life, I have always had a radio show. Punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can’t wait to do it professionally."

« see more Net News