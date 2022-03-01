Honoring Women's History Month

SIRIUSXM will honor WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH across SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER with special themed programming and limited-engagement channels, which will celebrate women who’ve made lasting contributions to the worlds of music, business, health, politics, comedy, sports, entertainment and more.

SIRIUSXM will ensure “She’s Got the Mic” by raising the voices of both prolific and up-and-coming female artists in honor of WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH. Four limited-engagement music channels will launch in MARCH, spanning genres and representing artists from across the decades, including channels curated and presented by AVRIL LAVIGNE and MAREN MORRIS ("My Church Radio"), as well as a full channel dedicated to the iconic TINA TURNER. There will also be a channel devoted to the defining, female-led festival tour of the '90s, LILITH FAIR.

Other special channels on SIRIUSXM will include "Queens Of Country," "Queens Of Pop." "Women Of Rock," "Queens of Hip-Hop" and many more. PANDORA's special programming will include "The Pop-Up DOLLY PARTON," "Pop-Up TRISHA YEARWOOD" and more.

All month long, listeners will also hear shows, performances, interviews, podcasts, special segments and much more about and from inspirational female artists and leaders. Using all of its available platforms, SIRIUSXM and its brands are unified in amplifying the voices of women artists, creators and leaders, whether they are rising stars or established superstars. Click here for the full list of special programming.

