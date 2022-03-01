Ostrowski

With RYAN MAGUIRE leaving to serve as Dir./Content at GOOD KARMA BRANDS/MILWAUKEE (NET NEWS 2/11), sister Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO has named "BLECK & ABDALLA" producer ERIC OSTROWSKI as Exec. Producer of the WHITE SOX RADIO NETWORK, effective MARCH 7th.

OSTROWSKI, who joined ESPN 1000 in 2011, said, “This is a pinch me moment. Getting the opportunity to spearhead an incredible broadcast team for a team and an organization that has given my family lifelong memories is inspiring and thrilling.”

“I can’t think of a better person for this role because he understands every aspect of our broadcasts, is extremely organized and is very creative,” said MAGUIRE. “his passion for WHITE SOX baseball and positive energy were infectious during the 2021 season. LEN KASPER, DARRIN JACKSON, CONNOR MCKNIGHT, our fans, partners and growing network of affiliates are in good hands.”

CHICAGO Market Mgr. KEITH WILLIAMS added, “We’re excited to promote ERIC as he transitions into the role established by RYAN MAGUIRE. ERIC sat side by side with RYAN all of last season and will be a tremendous asset to our best-in-class production of WHITE SOX baseball.”

