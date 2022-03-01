100 Years Young

PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATIONS Chinese KVTO-A-K229DD/SAN FRANCISCO is celebrating its 100th anniversary on MARCH 11th.

KVTO claims to be the first Chinese station in the BAY AREA and the first to begin broadcasting 24 hours a day in 1934. It is also the first radio station in the area to be owned by an Asian woman, PHUONG PHAM.

The station also lays claim to being the oldest Chinese radio station in the U.S., with all content produced locally in BAY AREA studios.

