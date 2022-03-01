Problem Solving For The Future

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 has assembled a terrific group of more than 80 outstanding speakers and thought leaders set for two days of 18 amazing virtual sessions on APRIL 20th & 21st across the NUVOODOO CLOUD PLATFORM.

You can watch/listen to ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 during the original broadcast dates on any two devices of your choice, and then, a few days later, watch on-demand on those same devices from the comfort of your home or office or anywhere for just $175.

Out of work? You get full access for just $100. Click here to register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022.

It’s The Music, It’s The Personalities, It’s The Localism

What is it that broadcast radio offers to its audience that streaming services don’t or can’t? The best music, localized talent, unparalleled connectivity to the market … so why are listeners in PPM markets using radio less?

BEASLEY EVP/Programming JUSTIN CHASE will moderate this important discussion with some talented programming experts to discuss what’s wrong with the platform, PPM, and spot loads and how to fix it all. Those programmers include:

•GUY ZAPOLEON, Sr. Advisor, iHEARTMEDIA

•HAROLD AUSTIN, Partner, GLOBAL MEDIA RESEARCH

•KEN BENSON, Partner/co-Founder, P1 MEDIA GROUP

•RANDI WEST, Brand, Content Mgr. WRMF, WRMF HD4/W. PALM BEACH

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 80 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

