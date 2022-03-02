Hill

URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC has upped ERWIN “KATT D” HILL to OM. Most recently he was interim APD of R&B WFXC (FOXY 107/104.).

VP/GM GARY WEISS said, "It is my pleasure to announce that ERWIN “KATT D” HILL will be our next Operations Manager at RADIO ONE/RALEIGH. KATT checks all of the boxes with his depth of experience, his recent success in his interim role, and his "high tech/high touch" acumen. He and his wife, CARLA, look forward to settling in the RALEIGH area.”

HILL added, “I’m so excited about this new opportunity to work with such talented individuals. I can already see that the RALEIGH team is extremely passionate about the music as well as their community. I look forward to being a part of such a creative group. Nothing but up from here.”

His career with URBAN ONE started in 2003 at RADIO ONE/ATLANTA. In 2009, he was promoted to APD of Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 97.5/107.5) and PD of Classic R&B WUMJ-HD2-W275BK(CLASSIX 102.9).

« see more Net News