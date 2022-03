Gillham (Photo: LinkedIn)

CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC has promoted FRED GILLHAM to Managing Director/UK And EUROPE, expanding his duties to the continent.

GILLHAM joined CONCORD MUSIC GROUP in 2019 as Managing Director/UK in 2019 after 10 years as VP/International at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. He helped to launch CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC's LONDON office in 2019.

