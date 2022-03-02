Crowe (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

OSCAR winner, writer, director, and producer CAMERON CROWE will be the keynote speaker for GRAMMY WEEK's 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative event on APRIL 2nd at the ARIA RESORT & CASINO in LAS VEGAS.

In addition to CROWE's address, the winner and runners-up of the annual Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest will be announced, with the winning entry to be published in the AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION's journal, ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS LAWYER.

Also at the event, THE AZOFF COMPANY Co-President SUSAN GENCO will be presented with the 2022 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award.

