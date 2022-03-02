-
Cameron Crowe Set As Keynote Speaker At Grammy Week's 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative
March 2, 2022 at 7:57 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
OSCAR winner, writer, director, and producer CAMERON CROWE will be the keynote speaker for GRAMMY WEEK's 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative event on APRIL 2nd at the ARIA RESORT & CASINO in LAS VEGAS.
In addition to CROWE's address, the winner and runners-up of the annual Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest will be announced, with the winning entry to be published in the AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION's journal, ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS LAWYER.
Also at the event, THE AZOFF COMPANY Co-President SUSAN GENCO will be presented with the 2022 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award.