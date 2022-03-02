Deshishku (Photo: ABC / Heidi Gutman)

ABC AUDIO VP/GM STACIA PHILIPS DESHISHKU has been promoted to Exec. Editor and SVP of ABC NEWS. DESHISHKU led the audio team for almost three years and previously served as ABC NEWS WASHINGTON Bureau Chief and CNN's manager of political coverage.

In a memo to staff, ABC NEWS Pres. KIM GODWIN praised DESHISHKU for her work developing the network's podcast roster and digital audio, text and video businesses, transforming the former ABC RADIO. "Those of you who have had the opportunity to work with Stacia know she is a trusted mentor who provides wise guidance to our teams. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to deliver unmatched reporting and forge into an exciting and innovative future," GODWIN wrote, adding that the posting for DESHISHKU's successor at ABC AUDIO is coming soon and SCOTT GOLDBERG, HEIDI ORINGER, and LIZ ALESSE will lead the team in the meantime.

