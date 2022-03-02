New Shows

A new slate of six podcasts is coming from BUZZFEED STUDIOS in partnership with ACAST. The weekly podcasts will be distributed by ACAST on all free platforms, with additional content available to subscribers through ACAST+; ACAST will also sell advertising and sponsorshops on the shows.

“We’re thrilled to team up with ACAST to tell authentic, engaging stories across news, entertainment, true crime, food, lifestyle and more based on BUZZFEED IP,” said BUZZFEED SVP/Global Content and Head of BUZZFEED STUDIOS RICHARD ALAN REID. “ACAST’s international footprint and industry expertise will bring our iconic portfolio of brands to life for BUZZFEED’s highly-engaged, global audience.”

“The BUZZFEED team has an unparalleled grasp on what resonates with the modern consumer,” said ACAST CREATOR NETWORK SVP VERONIKA TAYLOR. “We look forward to working with one of the most iconic brands in media to deliver spectacular programming to listeners all around the world.”

