Helen Leicht

Longtime PHILADELPHIA radio personality HELEN LEICHT has officially announced her retirement from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN. LEICHT, who hosted middays on WXPN since 1990, is bringing to a close her nearly 50-year stint in the market and had been off the air since last JULY, recovering from and receiving physical therapy following back surgery in MARCH 2020. WXPN MD MIKE VASILIKOS has been handling the air shift in the interim.

LEICHT's departure was announced TODAY (3/2) on the air by morning host KRISTEN KURTIS, recalling listening to LEICHT while growing up and the thrill of sharing the studio with her many years later. At the same time, a farewell message from LEICHT to the station’s listeners was posted on the station's website. Following the announcement, the station launched “We Love HELEN Day,” and will be feting her throughout the day with special remembrances.

The market fixture's local radio career began in 1976 at then-Rock WIOQ as midday host and MD, launching the SUNDAY morning “BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES” in the same year. She later worked at crosstown WMMR and WMGK before her stint at WXPN. She has been known as a fervent and passionate supporter of PHILADELPHIA's local music scene, hosting local music shows through the years and championing the “WXPN MUSICIANS ON CALL” outreach program, which brings live musicians and music to hospitalized patients.

LEICHT told ALL ACCESS, "I'm almost 100% and looking forward to the next chapter. I've changed my diet and started an exercise routine. I've been wanting to go to the UK and cross Abbey Road, and also want to start broadcasting from home. Thanks to PHILADELPHIA for the memories and so much love. Hope to see you out there this summer."

WXPN Asst. GM/PD BRUCE WARREN added, “For 50 years -- about half of them at XPN -- HELEN, has been an absolute legend in PHILLY radio. Her passion for music, her warm connections with listeners, and her unwavering support for local and new artists that have come up over the years have been the reasons why she’s so beloved. We will miss her! As for the future, this week we’re focused on celebrating HELEN. We’ll be making announcements about the future at a later time.”

