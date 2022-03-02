Smart

NASHVILLE-based investment company BIG PLAN HOLDINGS is expanding to LOS ANGELES with the hiring of KEVIN SMART, who will split time between NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES, as VP/Business Development. The company has ventures in a variety of industries including music, entertainment, real estate, cannabis, food and beverage, philanthropy and more.

BIG PLAN HOLDINGS entertainment holdings include publishing companies EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING and ACADEMY FIGHT SONGS, NASHVILLE-based podcast studio and film/creative space STUDIO 1204 and online software platform SPINTEL, which tracks radio airplay data.

SMART has skills in both creative and business roles, with a previous marketing stint at LIVE NATION, along with nine years of touring as a musician with artist JAKE MILLER.

“I’m so excited to be joining the BIG PLAN HOLDINGS family and working with some of the smartest, innovative people I know," said SMART. "I’ve always had a passion for business and look forward to all that’s to come.”

“We are so thrilled to welcome KEVIN to the team," said BIG PLAN HOLDINGS co-founder SYDNI JOSEPH. "Since meeting him, it has become incredibly clear to me that there is no better person to pilot the NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES industry crossover.”

