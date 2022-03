JONAS BROTHERS have announced an exclusive, five-night LAS VEGAS residency coming to PARK MGM this JUNE. The announcement comes on the heels of the band's recently concluded REMEMBER THIS tour.

JONAS BROTHERS: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS will take place JUNE 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. General tickets go on sale MONDAY, MARCH 7 at 10am (PT). Find more here.

