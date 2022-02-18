Dua Lipa (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned from several sources that English Pop star DUA LIPA has been sued for allegedly ripping off a track by a band called ARTIKAL SOUND SYSTEM to create her hit single, "Levitating." The band claims in the suit that "Levitating" is “substantially similar” to their own 2017 song "Live Your Life." WARNER RECORDS is also named as a defendant, along with songwriters SARAH HUDSON, STEPHEN KOZMENIUK, BOSCO KANTE and CLARENCE. COFFEE, JR.

The suit, filed in LOS ANGELES Court and obtained by MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE, claims,“Levitating is substantially similar to 'Live Your Life.' Given the degree of similarity, it is highly unlikely that 'Levitating' was created independently from Live Your Life.”

The band have also provided what they say in the filing is a copy of the Certificate from the US COPYRIGHT OFFICE for their track "Live Your Life." ARTIKAL SOUND SYSTEM are demanding an award of the defendants’ profits and actual damages.

"Levitating, released in 2020, was taken from LIPA’s album FUTURE NOSTALGIA and has been streamed over 445 million times on SPOTIFY alone, and has been viewed over 475 million times on YOUTUBE. No word yet from Dua Lipa's team regarding the suit. Click here to read the full story.

