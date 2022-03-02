Challenge Rejected

The FCC has granted the sale by DLC MEDIA, INC. of WVIG/SEELYVILLE, IN to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $335,000 over the objection of listener FRANKLIN RUSH, who argued that WVIG (formerly WHLR) was the only station in the area with local news; the Commission countered that its policy is not to get involved in programming format decisions and that the rules allow operation of the station without a local studio.

In other filings with the FCC, GOOD KARMA BRANDS has closed on the purchase of three stations and one LMA for a fourth from THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY's ESPN for $15 million. The stations include Sports WEPN-A (ESPN 1050)/NEW YORK; Sports KSPN-A (ESPN 710)/LOS ANGELES; and WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO, plus the LMA of Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK.

Conservative talker JOHN FREDERICKS' DISRUPTOR RADIO, LLC has closed on the purchase of Religion WVCH-A-W277DL/CHESTER, PA from THOMAS H. MOFFITT, JR.'s WVCH COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $500,000. The station has flipped to News-Talk as WJFP (LIBERTY RADIO).

GRADY W. TURNER has closed on the sale of Country WZTR (THUNDER 104.3)/DAHLONEGA, GA to AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE, INC. for $800,000.

And CALIFORNIA BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of K273CU/PETALUMA, CA to REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS for $95,000. The primary station is Classic Hits KWVF (102.7 THE WOLF)/GUERNEVILLE, CA.

