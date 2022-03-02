Lasso Montréal (8/12-13)

CANADA-based radio, television and digital media company BELL MEDIA is among the presenters of the first LASSO MONTRÉAL Country music festival, set for FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th and SATURDAY, AUGUST 13th on ÎLE SAINTE-HÉLÈNE at PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU in MONTRÉAL.

DIERKS BENTLEY and OLD DOMINION will be headlining on FRIDAY (8/12), while LUKE BRYAN and KELSEA BALLERINI have top billing on SATURDAY (8/13). Joining them on the lineup are ASHLEY McBRYDE, RILEY GREEN, TENILLE TOWNES, TIM HICKS, BRELAND, ROBYN OTTOLINI, LILY ROSE, and local artists MATT LANG, FIVE ROSES, SARA DUFOUR, BRITTANY KENNELL and LÉA JARRY. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

One and two-day general admission and gold passes will be available for purchase starting on FRIDAY (3/4) at noon (ET). For every LASSO ticket sold, $1 (CAD) will be donated to the EVENKO FOUNDATION, that aids in encouraging performing arts for the youth and emerging talent, via the PLUS1 organization.

