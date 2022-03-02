(Image: Karen Roach/Shutterstock.com)

NASHVILLE-based BROWN SELLERS BROWN MANAGEMENT has three job openings: Video Editor, Graphic Designer and Social Media Manager. The company manages the careers of Country artists JOE NICHOLS, BEN GALLAHER, NATE BARNES and EASTON CORBIN, all of whom are signed to BSB-affiliated labels QUARTZ HILL RECORDS and STONE COUNTRY RECORDS.

Applicants for the Video Editor position should be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud, After Effects and Adobe Premiere, possess the ability to learn new systems quickly and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

The graphic designer should be able to create daily visuals for digital and social platforms, conceptualize, design, and deliver compelling imagery and video within tight deadlines while multitasking on various projects and be able to visually convey a complex narrative in a single image and/or video.

The Social Media Manager should have a minimum of one year of social media experience in writing captions, storytelling, scheduling content, creating content and measuring performance. Past experience in entertainment or the music space is preferred.

All applicants should send their resume to brownsellersbrown@gmail.com

« see more Net News