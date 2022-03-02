March 5th

In conjunction with next week's ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS in LAS VEGAS, live entertainment app PICKLEJAR has teamed with SHARLA McCOY PRODUCTIONS to create the acoustic showcase "Revolutionary Women of Music." Hosted by KELLY FORD, the show will take place on SATURDAY, MARCH 5th at 6p (PT) at ROBERT IRVINE’S PUBLIC HOUSE inside the TROPICANA HOTEL in LAS VEGAS. Scheduled performers include LINDSAY ELL, RUTHIE COLLINS, ERIN KINSEY and AMERICAN YOUNG’s KRISTY O.

FORD will also lead PICKLEJAR's content team in interviewing Country stars during McCOY's "Nashvegas Live" radio remotes leading up to the ACM Awards.

“I am always looking for ways to share and celebrate the stories of people who find their voice and lead the way for others to do the same,” said FORD. “PICKLEJAR’s dedication to all artists, especially women, is unmatched. So when we discussed plans for ACM Awards week, I knew just the women to call who are shining examples of grit and grace for this inaugural event.”

There is no cover charge for entry to the acoustic showcase, and PICKLEJAR will donate $1,000 to each of the performers' preferred charities.

