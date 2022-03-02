Dave Morales Returns To Dallas

Veteran DAVE MORALES is returning to radio with "The Backstage Experience" at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS, starting SATURDAY, MARCH 5th..

Produced by JON SENVALL, "The Backstage Experience" is a weekly four-hour radio show featuring celebrity interviews and entertainment news. The premiere episode will feature special guests ROBERT PATTINSON, TOM HOLLAND, CHANNING TATUM, PETER DINKLAGE, MARK WAHLBERG and others.

Added MORALES, “I am excited to be back in radio and return to my former home 106.1 KISS FM which continues to be one of the biggest radio stations in the country."

iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS Regional SVP/Programming PATRICK DAVIS commented, "I'm excited about the A-List stars that DAVE is bringing to KISS FM. Absolutely compelling content."

Said STENVALL, “We are excited to partner with iHEART to expand our exclusive entertainment content and are looking forward to growing the show globally."

YO-J will serve as the show’s creative director.

