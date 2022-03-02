Machine Gun Kelly: He's Everywhere, New EP, Album.

Ahead of his upcoming album, "mainstream sellout" (BAD BOY/INTERSCOPE RECORDS), which arrives on MARCH 25th, MACHINE GUN KELLY serves up a new three-song EP, "lockdown sessions," out now. The EP bundles the viral hit tracks that showcase the artist's wide-ranging talents.

The three-pack includes “roll the windows up,” a fan-favorite previously known as “smoke and drive.” The update comes with a new verse and a music video for the song, featuring KELLY and his drummer, ROOK, which is posted below. The other two tracks are "pretty toxic revolver" and "in these walls (my house)," featuring PVRIS.

A new song, "ayl," from the upcoming album, arrives this FRIDAY (3/4), a track MGK previewed during his FEBRUARY 24th performance on CBS' "The Late Late Show With JAMES CORDEN" in a medley with “maybe" and current single “emo girl,” featuring WILLOW. The latter boasts over 30 million streams and is racing to the Top 25 on Alternative radio. All three songs will appear on MGK’s sixth studio album, "mainstream sellout," which arrives MARCH 25th.

MGK recently performed at the 2022 NHL ALL-STAR GAME in LAS VEGAS, and in the lead-up to this year’s SUPER BOWL, he and HALSEY united for a blockbuster teamup for a BUD LIGHT- sponsored show at the CRYPTO.COM ARENA in LOS ANGELES.

« see more Net News