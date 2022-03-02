Smash Mouth As They Were (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Following the exit of front man STEVE HARWELL last year, SMASH MOUTH have named their new lead singer, ZACH GOODE, an L.A.-based musician and voice actor who was a member of a WEEZER tribute band called GEEZER, who "blend rock, comedy, rap and barbershoppe to hilariously swing the entire history of popular music from AC/DC and DR. DRE back to BUDDY HOLLY and THE BEATLES, mashed up mid-song with spot-on WEEZER and BEASTIE BOYS hits.”

GOODE was also in CALIFORNIA rock bands GHOULSPOON and DIVIDED BY ZERO and “international dance” group KRAPPEWOLFFT. He’s also part of several other tribute bands, including the ’80s-themed NEON JEANS, the yacht rock-themed WINDBREAKERS, and COUGAR GETTING JR., which plays ’70s and ’80s punk songs.

GOODE replaces founding singer STEVE HARWELL who retired last OCTOBER from music, citing health issues after a bizarre on-stage appearance in which he stumbled and slurred his words, threatened members of audience, and appeared to give a NAZI salute.

« see more Net News