iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE presents "Crash Your Campus", a concert featuring ATLANTIC RECORDS' artist GAYLE, this coming MONDAY (3/7) at THE HIGH WATT on CANNERY ROW.

The show was originally planned as a private event at an area school, with students being asked to vote for their campus to host the event. A post on the station's TWITTER page reads in part, "Our goal was to help you escape for a few minutes and reward you for making so many sacrifices these last two years... losing valuable high school memories". The sentiment was not shared by all, the TWEET continues, saying that "others dismissed our radio station and the music you enjoy as 'vulgar,' 'appalling,' and 'unfit'... We were shamed for wanting to bring some joy to your day."

The tweet concludes by saying, "Come join us. Live life, love music, and sing your freakin heart out. Ant your principals can't do a thing about it."

