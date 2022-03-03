Incognito

RADIO ONE Urban WQNC-HD2-W273DA(102.5 THE BLOCK)/CHARLOTTE has added REACH MEDIA's syndicated “INCOGNITO POSTED ON THE CORNER” hosted by INCOGNITO for weeknights 7p-mid (ET).

OM JEFF “UZI D” ANDERSON said, “POSTED ON THE CORNER with INCOGNITO has continued to be a proven winner in key markets, and I’m looking forward to bringing his talent, energy and excitement to the QUEEN CITY on 102.5 THE BLOCK.”

INCOGNITO added, “THE QUEEN CITY has always been one of my favorite cities. To have the opportunity to connect with the listeners of the community is something I’ve been waiting on for a while. #POSTEDONTHECORNER weeknights in CHARLOTTE. I vow to keep CHAR-Lit."

REACH MEDIA is a division of URBAN ONE.

