Sold

R. LEE HAGAN, longtime receiver for Sports WTKE-F (THE TICKET)/NICEVILLE, FL, is selling the station to OMNI BROADCASTING, LLC for $425,000 ($225,000 cash, $200,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of K215FF/ROCK SPRINGS, WY and K232CU/GREEN RIVER, WY to the UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING (WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA) for $1. The primary station is Variety KUWR (WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO)/LARAMIE, WY.

And the Commission issued a Notice of Violation to SILVER STATE BROADCASTING LLC for fencing violations at KBET-A/WINCHESTER-LAS VEGAS.

