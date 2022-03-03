-
Receiver Sells Florida FM
by Perry Michael Simon
March 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM (PT)
R. LEE HAGAN, longtime receiver for Sports WTKE-F (THE TICKET)/NICEVILLE, FL, is selling the station to OMNI BROADCASTING, LLC for $425,000 ($225,000 cash, $200,000 in a promissory note).
In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of K215FF/ROCK SPRINGS, WY and K232CU/GREEN RIVER, WY to the UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING (WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA) for $1. The primary station is Variety KUWR (WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO)/LARAMIE, WY.
And the Commission issued a Notice of Violation to SILVER STATE BROADCASTING LLC for fencing violations at KBET-A/WINCHESTER-LAS VEGAS.