(L-R) Rossini, Devecka, Tolman, Sutcliff, & Kowalski

Music metaverse platform PIXELYNX, founded by DJs JOEL ZIMMERMAN aka DEADMAU5 and RICHIE HAWTIN aka PLASTIKMAN have announced their new leadership team: FABIEN ROSSINI has been named COO; JOHN DEVECKA, Chief/Strategy-Music Game Design; CHARLES TOLMAN, CTO; JAMES SUTCLIFFE, VP/Global Partnerships; and JAKUB KOWALSKI, Product Management Director. They will report to INDER PHULL, the company’s CEO and Co-founder.

ROSSINI has more than two decades serving as a strategic business leader in the gaming industry, and has worked with the biggest game publishers, including MICROSOFT XBOX, SQUARE ENIX, and key franchises-JUST CAUSE, HITMAN & TOMB RAIDER, most recently serving as the CEO/CREY GAMES in COPENHAGEN.

DEVECKA patented the core technology behind GUITAR HERO. His patents were acquired by ACTIVISION and he worked on the GUITAR HERO Franchise, founded SINGTRIX, which revolutionized karaoke by introducing new vocal effects technology.

TOLMAN, a gaming executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, has served at such companies as ACTIVISION and ATARI. He was most recently CTO at SKYDANCE INTERACTIVE.

SUTCLIFFE most recently served as the Global Head/Music at LIVENOW and was Director/Marketing, MONSTER ENERGY. Working with global music talent including DUA LIPA, STORMZY, SZA, and POST MALONE, as well as leading partnership relationships with the likes of the UFC, LEWIS HAMILTON and multiple festival brands, SUTCLIFFE has a pedigree in music, sport and culture partnerships.

And KOWALSKI, product and monetization management expert, served as product director for the acclaimed GWENT: THE WITCHER CARD GAME for CD PROJEKT RED, as well as monetization director for AVAKIN LIFE, the massive mobile multiverse.

PHULL said, “Each of these executives has carved out hugely successful and influential careers in gaming, music, and disruptive technology, working with the biggest companies and most notable entertainment franchises in the world. The strength of our core leadership team demonstrates our firm commitment to deliver the most inspirational experiences and creative tools for our artists, gamers, and music fans.”

He added, “This seasoned team of gaming and music rock stars, each brings with them the proven track record necessary to execute our company vision and create the future of music for artists and fans around the world.”





