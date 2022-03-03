James (Photo: AEC)

Booking agent TRAVIS JAMES has departed UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA) to join newly formed ACTION ENTERTAINMENT COLLABORATIVE (AEC), effective immediately.

Country artists JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY, JOHN ANDERSON, COLLIN RAYE, AARON TIPPIN, CONFEDERATE RAILROAD and THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS will follow JAMES to AEC. JAMES joins the AEC team along with CHARLEY RAY (formerly of MUSIC CITY TALENT), RYAN MOULT (formerly of PATRIOT ARTISTS AGENCY) and SAM KILLIAN.

NICK MEINEMA and GREG BAKER founded the new MUSIC ROW-based specialized boutique agency, which already includes artists TRACE ADKINS, TLC, TERRI CLARK, LONESTAR, KEVIN COSTNER & MODERN WEST, BILLY BOB THORNTON AND THE BOXMASTERS, EDDIE MONTGOMERY of MONTGOMERY GENTRY, HIGH VALLEY, WILLIAMS AND REE, ETTA MAY and JAMES BARKER BAND. The roster also includes Canadian representation of THE MAVERICKS, SAWYER BROWN, DALLAS SMITH, DEAN BRODY, HUNTER BROTHERS, THE ROAD HAMMERS, THE TRAILER PARK BOYS and, in partnership with PAQUIN ENTERTAINMENT, THE REKLAWS, GORD BAMFORD and JOJO MASON.

“We were thrilled to be called on by TRAVIS for this new chapter of his career," said MEINEMA. "His mindset for the future of his clients is directly what we have set out to do when AEC opened its doors last year."

“I met NICK in 2014 and worked with him daily through 2020," said JAMES. "The pandemic changed the touring landscape forever and gave many of us enough pause to reprioritize our approach to booking. I’m a 'Greatest Hits' agent. My passion and happiness lie within the box set artists. As I looked around town, it was no surprise that NICK, CHARLEY and staff were redefining that agency model in a way I’ve never seen. I began learning my craft in a similar model in 1996, under my father’s tutelage at the BOBBY ROBERTS COMPANY. AEC is a modern version of where I came from, and their goals toward growth are unique and inspiring. Its singularly focused goal allows me to better serve my artists with the dedication they and the talent buyers deserve."

