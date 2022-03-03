Solidarity

DICK BROADCASTING Top 40 WMYB-F (ENERGY 92.1)/MYRTLE BEACH, SC is rebranding itself as UKRAINE 92.1 through SUNDAY night (3/6) in a show of solidarity and support for the people of UKRAINE in their fight with the invading forces from RUSSIA.

This weekend, UKRAINE 92.1 will spotlight people from UKRAINE who now live in MYRTLE BEACH, according to WMYB PD ZACK WILLIAMS. In addition, WMYB’s local on-air staff will pass along information on how listeners can help with fundraising and relief efforts.

Said DICK BROADCASTING CO. OM CHARLIE STEELE, “Kudos to ZACK and his team for finding a compelling way to connect a war over 5,000 miles away to people living here in MYRTLE BEACH.”

