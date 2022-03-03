'Scream It Out'

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits KIOA/DES MOINES, IA, is coming to the rescue for people who have had enough after two years of COVID isolation and the attendant stress on their daily lives. On SATURDAY, MARCH 5th, the station's LUKE & JEREMY are inviting everyone to WATER WORKS PARK to “Scream it Out," releasing all their pent-up grievances safely, and with the support of their fellow frustrated humans.

The event will begin at 9a (CT) and screaming will commence about an hour later.to help IOWANS destress and build stronger brain health.

POLK COUNTY HEALTH SERVICES will be onsite with tips for managing your brain (mental) health. They can also connect people with additional health options.

On-site, listeners can sign-up to win tickets to the sold-out ELTON JOHN show at WELLS FARGO ARENA.

« see more Net News