Michaels

VOX AM/FM Country WCPV-F (101.3 THE WOLF)/BURLINGTON, VT--PLATTSBURGH, NY PD TJ MICHAELS has added PD responsibilities for sister Adult Hits WVTK-F (CLASSIC HITS 92.1) to his portfolio. MICHAELS began programming WVTK on MARCH 1st, and has given up his 7-Midnight air shift on that station in the move, but will continue in his capacity as afternoon drive host on THE WOLF.

Commented VOX AM/FM VP/Ops/Station Manager JOHN MULLETT, “TJ is a fantastic brand manager. I have no doubt that he will continue to build upon the success we have already had with 92.1 WVTK."

« see more Net News