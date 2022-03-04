Tavernise

THE NEW YORK TIMES has added National Correspondent SABRINA TAVERNISE as a second host of its daily news update podcast "THE DAILY." TAVERNISE has been a fill-in for incumbent host MICHAEL BARBARO and has reported on several stories for the show; she and BARBARO will appear on different episodes each week.

“I’m thrilled that SABRINA is joining me as a host and a full-time member of ‘THE DAILY’ family,” said BARBARO. “My admiration for her began a decade ago as a reader, when I marveled at the creativity and humanity of her journalism. When we started ‘THE DAILY,’ that admiration deepened as I watched her adapt those same skills to audio to create some of the most distinctive episodes we’ve ever run. Her nose for news, empathy, fair-mindedness and collegiality will all make her a fantastic host and partner.”

“I fell in love with audio when I first worked with ‘THE DAILY’ and its brilliant creators a few years ago,” said TAVERNISE. “The emotional power of hearing people’s voices -- and the music and the drums -- took storytelling to a whole new level. I felt like I was suddenly seeing colors, after a lifetime in black and white. I am so excited at the thought of joining this incredible team.”

« back to Net News