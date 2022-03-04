Monthly Rankers

PODTRAC has released its FEBRUARY 2021 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

16 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from JANUARY, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 rose 6% from JANUARY and was up 18% year-over-year and total global downloads rose 2% month-over-month and 32% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (601 active shows) NPR (49 shows) WONDERY (156 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (10 shows) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (104 shows) NBC NEWS (53 shows) DAILY WIRE (9 shows) PODCASTONE (300 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (72 shows) PRX (94 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (62 shows) FOX AUDIO NETWORK (52 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (17 shows) CNN (42 shows) KAST MEDIA (33 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (26 shows) PARAMOUNT (103 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (168 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (1 show) BBC (857 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (9) SMARTLESS (8) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (7) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (10) PARDON MY TAKE (6) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (11) CNN 5 THINGS (12) RADIOLAB (13) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (14) THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ (20) FRESH AIR (16) 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (17) PLANET MONEY (19) HIDDEN BRAIN (15) THE TROJAN HORSE AFFAIR (--)

