BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER has named ESPN RADIO morning co-host and former DUKE basketball star JAY WILLIAMS the station's "ESPN NUGGETS Analyst." WILLIAMS, who continues as co-host of "KEYSHAWN, JAY AND MAX" on the network (airing on THE FAN 4-6a (MT)), will appear on multiple FAN shows and will co-host the "COFFEE BREAK" video show with RACHEL VIGIL each week.

“We’re excited to get more of JAY’s regular insights into what’s going on with the NUGGETS as they enter the home stretch,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “JAY brings a tremendous perspective between his experiences as a player and analyzing the NBA nationally for ESPN. He’s a great fit for THE FAN as we continue to increase our NUGGETS content.”

