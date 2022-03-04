Ebbott

AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES and AC KXSN (SUNNY 98.1)/SAN DIEGO Brand Manager and Classic Hits Format VP CHRIS EBBOTT has added duties as VP/Programming and Operations for the LOS ANGELES market, overseeing programming and operations strategy for Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM), News KNX-A-F (KNX NEWS 97.1), Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE), and LGBTQ+ CHANNEL Q.

EBBOTT joined the company in 2014 as Brand Manager for K-EARTH, helping to transform the legacy station into an innovation-focused brand that now consistently ranks No. 1 in its LOS ANGELES target demos. Under EBBOTT’s leadership, K-EARTH won Marconi Awards in 2018 for Classic Hits Station of the Year and 2019 Legendary Station of the Year. In 2019, EBBOTT became the company’s classic hits format VP, positioning 12 of them in the top five within their respective 25-54 demos, and in 2020, he was elevated to VP/Programming. Ebbott also helped drive digital innovation for the market, including the launch of LGBTQ+ lifestyle station CHANNEL Q.

Prior to joining the company, EBBOTT served as a PD/BELL MEDIA, where he led the programming and product strategy for Top 40 CKFM/TORONTO and Adult Hits CHBM (Boom 97.3)/TORONTO, along with their digital platforms. In 2013, following the merger of BELL MEDIA and ASTRAL MEDIA, EBBOTT served as PD for Top 40 CKFM (99.9 Virgin Radio)/TORONTO. From 2004 to 2010, EBBOTT had a stint with CBS OM, in which he helped the newly-launched 93.1 JACK FM reach a #1 ranking in the 25-54 demo among L.A. stations within the first month.

Regional Pres./Market Manager, AUDACY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA JEFF FEDERMAN said, “CHRIS has proven to be one of the brightest and most innovative brand managers in the country. Promoting him to this role was a natural step for our cluster and we have full confidence in his ability to help us move our brands forward."

EBBOTT said, “AUDACY LOS ANGELES is home to an all-star team of brand managers. To work with them growing and evolving some of the world's most iconic and successful radio brands is a dream job. Thank you to JEFF FEDERMAN, SUSAN LARKIN and Jeff SOTTOLONO for this amazing opportunity.”









