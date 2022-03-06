Spoken Word Radio -- A Huge Part Of Radio, Streaming, Podcasting

The buzz is building daily as more and more of your peers in radio, music, streaming and podcasting are finalizing their plans to register for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 set for APRIL 20th & 21st in a safe and easy-to-access virtual environment.

No expensive planes, no gas expenses, no hotel rooms – its all available to you for just $175 for all 18 sessions to see as they are broadcast, or to view later on-demand from the comfort of your home, office or wherever you choose. You can watch this content as many times as you like. Out of work? We have you covered for only $100.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 AGENDA has 86 experts/decision-makers ready to share their knowledge here, at AllAccessAudioSummit.com, via the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

The Future Of Spoken Word – 10 Minutes At A Time

Just look around and listen – during times like the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the RUSSIAN invasion of UKRAINE, spoken word, News, Talk, and Sports radio and Podcasting are vital connection points to you and your listeners.

Join ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON for this fascinating session. The insight will be eye and ear opening from this panel of experts:

•ANGELO CARUSONE, President/CEO, MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA

•ROBIN BERTOLUCCI, PD, KFI-A & KEIB-A/LOS ANGELES

•SPIKE ESKIN, AUDACY's Sports Format Captain, VP/Pogramming WFAN-A&F/NY, CBS SPORTS RADIO

Review the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 AGENDA featuring 86 speakers spread across 18 sessions to be broadcast virtually beginning at 8a (PDT) each day on APRIL 20th and 21st.

It’s an affordable investment in your future: just $175 gets you full access to all 18 sessions, across any two devices of your choice, featuring 86 speakers all focused on positive changes and addressing how to reset radio for future success. Out of work? You get full access for just $100.

Click here to register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

Our speakers will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have 86 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you beginning APRIL 27th.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success.

Check out the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA, here!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, right here.

« see more Net News