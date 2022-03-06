TikTok: Extending Russian Sanctions.

Add social media titan TIKTOK to the list of countries using its economic sanctions to protest RUSSIA's invasion of the UKRAINE.

THE company announced yesterday it is suspending some features in RUSSIA in light of the country’s new law penalizing misinformation.

“In light of RUSSIA's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company tweeted. “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.”

The company added in a blog post: “We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in RUSSIA to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority.”





1/ TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation. However, the safety of our employees and our users remain our highest priority. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) March 6, 2022

