Hinson (Photo: Angela Talley)

Singer-songwriter JIMBEAU HINSON died of FRIDAY, MARCH 4th at the age of 70 following a series of health complications arising from quadruple bypass heart surgery and a stroke last JULY. He suffered a second stroke in recent weeks.

He signed his first publishing deal with the WILBURN BROTHERS as a teenager, had his first commercial hit in 1969 with ANTHONY ARMSTRONG JONES' "Sugar In the Flowers," and had landed his first ASCAP Award by age 18. He went on to have hits with THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, KATHY MATTEA, DAVID LEE MURPHY ("Party Crowd"), JOHN CONLEE, DWIGHT YOAKAM, PATTY LOVELESS and BRENDA LEE. Among the others artists who recorded his songs are CAROL CHANNING, REBA McENTIRE, TAMMY WYNETTE, TRACY LAWRENCE, RICKY SKAGGS, CONNIE SMITH and RODNEY CROWELL, among others.

He also released several of his own albums, including STRONG MEDICINE in 2013, which chronicled his journey as a bisexual man living with HIV for what at the time had been nearly 30 years, as well as his relationship with wife BRENDA FIELDER. His life was the subject of the documentary film that same year, titled BEAUTIFUL JIM. At the time of his passing, he was working on an autobiography, to be titled THE ALL OF EVERYTHING IN THE LIFE AND TIMES OF JIMBEAU HINSON.

In addition to FIELDER, his wife of 42 years, survivors include two sisters, a brother, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is being planned, and will announced at a later date.

