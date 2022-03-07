Reed

PLAYMAKER VP/Content/Production and former COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE Sr. Multimedia Producer and iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI Digital Content Mgr. JOHN REED has joined VALUETAINMENT as Exec. Producer/Showrunner for "THE PBD PODCAST," a business podcast hosted by entrepreneur and VALUETAINMENT founder PATRICK BET-DAVID.

REED tells ALL ACCESS that he will be helping VALUETAINMENT find and develop new podcasts and launch a music division to promote new artists.

Reach REED at John@valuetainment.com.

