John Reed Joins Valuetainment As Exec. Producer For 'The PBD Podcast'
March 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM (PT)
PLAYMAKER VP/Content/Production and former COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE Sr. Multimedia Producer and iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI Digital Content Mgr. JOHN REED has joined VALUETAINMENT as Exec. Producer/Showrunner for "THE PBD PODCAST," a business podcast hosted by entrepreneur and VALUETAINMENT founder PATRICK BET-DAVID.
REED tells ALL ACCESS that he will be helping VALUETAINMENT find and develop new podcasts and launch a music division to promote new artists.
Reach REED at John@valuetainment.com.