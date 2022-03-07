Kira & Logan In The Morning

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH has paired morning co-host of five years KIRA LEW with a new partner, radio newbie LOGAN SHERWOOD, for KIRA AND LOGAN IN THE MORNING, effective TODAY (3/7). SHERWOOD fills a spot created by the DECEMBER retirement of CHIO ACOSTA (NET NEWS 12/17/21). He previously was Asst. Dir. of Admissions at NEW HAMPSHIRE's FRANKLIN PIERCE UNIVERSITY and is an infantryman in the NEW HAMPSHIRE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD.

In a FACEBOOK post, LEW called it "the first female led morning show in the station’s 52-year history," adding, "We found someone who perfectly matches my energy (he might even exceed it!). He has a genuine passion for content creation, can tolerate yours truly at 5 in the am, and is already thriving with the culture we are cultivating at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA."

Read the new team's story here, and watch a video reenactment of their first meeting here.

