AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK is adding SHELLEY WADE to PM drive 2p-7p (ET) and ED LOVER to evenings 7p-10p (ET). Both will start on MARCH 21st.

WADE said, “I am so very excited for this new ride on THE BLOCK. Wow, coming back to NYC. These eight years I've been away have flown by. It feels like I took a sabbatical to SOCAL to hike, take in the ocean, meditate and now my battery's recharged and I'm ready to take on NEW YORK again. Thanks to Brand Manager SKIP DILLARD, SVP/Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO, and AUDACY for believing in me, my brand and what I bring to the table. This is going to be fun.”

LOVER added, “I’m extremely happy and grateful to be back on the air in NYC, my home. No matter where I’ve traveled, NEW YORK is always with me. God bless this city. I’m back and energized."

SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO commented, "These two additions signal the growth of our new station as we fill out its first ever air staff. Both SHELLEY and ED possess rich experience in this format and have the talent, insight and entertainment value that will make them stars on 94.7 THE BLOCK."

