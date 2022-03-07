Darrall

Independent music company RESERVOIR has signed singer/songwriter SHELBY DARRALL to a worldwide publishing deal.

“From the second we heard SHELBY’s new music, we knew we had to sign her," said RESERVOIR EVP/Creative JOHN OZIER. "We are happy to support SHELBY as an artist on the rise, and look forward to many successes together with her and the team."

DARRALL released “Love Me When I’m Leavin’” in FEBRUARY, the first song off her forthcoming debut EP, "Entertainment For The Brokenhearted," produced by RON FAUIR and due out later this year. A CALIFORNIA native, DARRALL moved to NASHVILLE to attend BELMONT UNIVERSITY.

DARRALL is represented by MEREDITH JONES and EVAN KANTOR at CAA. She is managed by GOOD COMPANY ENTERTAINMENT’s AUTUMN LEDGIN.

