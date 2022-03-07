March (Photo: Leo Cackett)

MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reporting that TOM MARCH has been appointed Pres./GEFFEN RECORDS in the U.S. He will officially move into the role in JULY. MARCH was previously Co-Pres./UNIVERSAL’s LONDON-based POLYDOR RECORDS. MARCH, who recently chaired the BRIT AWARDS 2022, has worked at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP for 16 years. Prior to joining POLYDOR as Co-Pres. in 2016, MARCH was GM/UNIVERSAL’s VIRGIN EMI (now EMI RECORDS). MARCH will move to LOS ANGELES this summer to take on the role.

Chairman & CEO/GEFFEN, JOHN JANICK said, “TOM has a proven track record of breaking new artists and shares our commitment to artist development. For the last six years, he has looked after INTERSCOPE’s expansive roster while leading POLYDOR to become the premiere label in the UK. He is the perfect executive to lead a GEFFEN team that has already done such an amazing job these last two years.”

MARCH added, “Over these past six years, I have had the great fortune to work closely with JOHN, [IGA Vice Chairman] STEVE BERMAN and the IGA team on some incredible artists, so when the opportunity came to join them and continue to propel GEFFEN into the most exciting modern record label in the world, I couldn’t have been more excited."

Click here for the full story.





