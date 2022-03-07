-
Ben Freid Named Morning Show Host At KJAC (The Colorado Sound)/Ft. Collins-Greeley, CO
by Lynn McDonnell
NORTHERN COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO announces BEN FREID as the new Morning Show host. He will begin on-air on March 21st.
FREID stated “My radio career has taken me all over the place, from working on an afternoon drive sports talk show in JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, and working for rock and country stations, to producing a sports talk morning show in DENVER. I can’t wait to start my next chapter.”
FREID is replacing RON BOSTWICK who remains at the station, moving to Evenings and continuing as Promotions Director.