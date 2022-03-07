Midday Changes

Lineup changes at JVC BROADCASTING Talk WDYZ-A-W288CJ/ORLANDO and WZLB/VALPARAISO-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL (FLORIDA MAN RADIO) include new syndicated midday shows at both stations and a new Producer/Co-Host for another midday show.

With ED TYLL leaving the stations, the ORLANDO signals will air WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO noon-3p (ET) weekdays, while the FORT WALTON BEACH signal will air COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS 11a-2p (CT). Meanwhile, former COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO morning co-host LIL' SHAWN has joined the 10a-noon (ET) "THE JUSTIN CLARK SHOW" as co-host and producer.

JVC FLORIDA Dir./Programming STEVIE DEMANN said, “As this unique radio station continues to grow exponentially, we will always look for exciting new ways to deliver FLORIDA, AMERICA, and the world’s most 'Unfiltered and Unafraid' content. LIL’ SHAWN brings a unique and relatable perspective on local and national events to THE JUSTIN CLARK SHOW, DAN BONGINO’s connections and experience in the national political landscape gives our listeners exclusive access and opinions into politics and social conversation, and THE MVR SHOW in FORT WALTON BEACH is such a fun and informative show to listen to!

JVC Pres./CEO JOHN CARACCIOLO said, “The great talent and notoriety of our hosts has given our audiences TRUE personality-driven talk radio. FLORIDA MAN RADIO continues to fulfill its promise of delivering humorous, topical, and compelling discussions on the radio that everyone can enjoy.”

