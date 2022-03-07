Pearce on the Red Carpet (Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM)

While no single artist swept last night’s (3/7) 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, three of the format’s female stars, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CARLY PEARCE and LAINEY WILSON, were all dual winners. Each won one award on the telecast and one prior to the ceremony.

LAMBERT, who accepted via video from LONDON, earned the evening’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year, and shared the Video of the Year trophy for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” with duet partner ELLE KING. PEARCE was named Female Artist of the Year, and split the Music Event of the Year prize with ASHLEY McBRYDE for their hit duet, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” WILSON, meanwhile, was named New Female Artist of the Year last week, and paired that with a win last night in the Song of the Year Category for “Things A Man Oughta Know.” In a strong showing for female artists, CARRIE UNDERWOOD was also a winner, sharing the Single of the Year honors with JASON ALDEAN for their chart-topper, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

MORGAN WALLEN won the Album of the Year prize for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” recognition that was particularly notable since he was deemed ineligible for the ACMs and other awards last year after TMZ shared a video of him using a racial slur.

CHRIS STAPLETON was named Male Artist of the Year after debuting a new song on the show, “Watch You Burn,” about the 2017 ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL shooter.

BROTHERS OSBORNE were the ACM’s Duo of the Year, a win that had TJ OSBORNE quipping in his acceptance, “About a week ago they pulled our single from Country radio, so we needed a little bit of wind in our sails.”

OLD DOMINION won their fifth consecutive Group of the Year trophy.

Announced last week, PARKER McCOLLUM was the New Male Artist of the Year. And just prior to last night’s ceremony, MICHAEL HARDY (who records using just his last name) was named Songwriter of the Year.

The show, co-hosted by DOLLY PARTON, JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT, was held at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS, and streamed live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO.

Several of the leading nominees walked away from the ceremony empty-handed, including CHRIS YOUNG who went into the ceremony with seven nods, WALKER HAYES with five and JORDAN DAVIS with four. All three, however, scored high profile performance slots on the show.

Following is a complete list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

MIRANDA LAMBERT





FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARLY PEARCE





MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CHRIS STAPLETON





DUO OF THE YEAR

BROTHERS OSBORNE





GROUP OF THE YEAR

OLD DOMINION





NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (announced last week)

LAINEY WILSON





NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (announced last week)

PARKER McCOLLUM





ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Dangerous: The Double Album – MORGAN WALLEN

Producer: JOEY MOI, JACOB DURRETT, CHARLIE HANDSOME, MATT DRAGSTREM, DAVE COHEN

Record Company-Label: BIG LOUD RECORDS / REPUBLIC RECORDS





SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

If I Didn’t Love You – JASON ALDEAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Producer: MICHAEL KNOX

Record Company-Label: BROKEN BOW RECORDS; MACON MUSIC, LLC; BBR MUSIC GROUP, BMG





SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Things A Man Oughta Know – LAINEY WILSON

Songwriters: JASON NIX, JONATHAN SINGLETON, LAINEY WILSON

Publishers: SONY/ATV ACCENT, SONY/ATV COUNTRYSIDE, SPIRIT TWO NASHVILLE, SUPER BIG MUSIC





VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded off camera to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – ELLE KING and MIRANDA LAMBERT

Producers: ANGIE LORENZ, WES EDWARDS, JAMES STRATAKIS

Directors: ALEXA KINIGOPOULOS, STEPHEN KINIGOPOULOS





MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded off camera to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – CARLY PEARCE and ASHLEY McBRYDE

Producers: SHANE McANALLY, JOSH OSBORNE

Record Company-Label: BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE





SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (off camera award)

MICHAEL HARDY

