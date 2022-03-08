More Changes

Comedian EARL DAVID REED has exited afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER, NY and the team of RICH "RIZZO" DEAVER and JEFF DALY has taken over the 2-6p (ET) weekday slot. DEAVER and DALY worked together at MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING Top 40 WKHQ/TRAVERSE CITY, MI (NET NEWS 3/2/20); DALY, as "RAT," co-hosted "RAT AND PUFF" at AUDACY Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA and WFLZ/TAMPA.

The team posted an announcement on their FACEBOOK page, reading in part, "I guess the cat is out of the bag!!! RIZZO & JEFF in the Morning ARE NOW Rizzo and Jeff in the Afternoon on Radio 951.... Did we mention NO MUSIC AT ALL, Just us talking (that should go over well)."

RADIO 95.1 recently added a new 9-11a show with JEREMY NEWMAN and PETE "THE MAYOR" KENNEDY (NET NEWS 3/3).

