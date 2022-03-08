Kim Monroe

KIM MONROE has joined NIELSEN As Product Manager, based in SEATTLE. Most recently, MONROE was APD/on-air at HUBBARD Rocker KVRQ (ROCK 98-9)/SEATTLE. Her previous stops have included SIRIUSXM, SONY MUSIC/RED, APPLE, CBS RADIO Alternative WXTM (92.3 XTREME RADIO)/CLEVELAND, ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE, and CLEAR CHANNEL Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END)/CHARLOTTE.

MONROE said, "I am a project manager on the digital audio team responsible for new and innovative ways to source, ingest, orchestrate and share data with our clients. All of my years in radio depended heavily on ratings measurements and how to parse them always wondering how it all works. Now, I not only get see how the sausage is made, I am honored to be making it!”

Reach KIM at kimberly.bass@nielsen.com.

